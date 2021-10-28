Suspect Found After Woman Killed, Man Injured in Doral Double Shooting

A suspect has been taken into custody near Jacksonville after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Doral, authorities said Friday.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Northwest 88th Avenue near the Grand Bay Estates.

#BREAKING: Massive police presence in Doral along NW 98th Ave, choppers flying overhead. K-9 unit on scene.



Neighbors being turned away and told to remain outside subdivision. #SouthFlorida #Miami @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/qXLDufRtsa — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) October 29, 2021

Police said the 58-year-old woman was in her home with a handyman when another man showed up and shot both of them.

"When the female approached the doorway, the subject and her got into a verbal dispute which escalated when the subject produced a firearm and shot the female," Miami-Dade Police Det. Angel Rodriguez said. “The subject then made his way into the residence and shot the adult male, the handyman, before he fled the scene.”

The woman, whose name wasn't released, was killed and the handyman was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Another person who was inside the home at the time wasn't injured.

There was a large police presence in the neighborhood with a helicopter and K-9 units searching for the suspect.

Miami-Dade Police said Friday that the 45-year-old suspect was found by Florida Highway Patrol troopers during a traffic stop near Jacksonville.

Police haven't released the suspect's name or shat what charges he may face.

Detectives said they don't know if there was a familial relationship, but the incident remains under investigation.