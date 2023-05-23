Suspect Hails Cab to Flee Hit-and-Run Crash on State Road 112 in Miami-Dade

Cell phone video provided by Only in Dade appears to show a man hailing a cab after a hit-and-run crash on State Road 112 in Miami-Dade.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a blue Cadillac sedan was traveling west on State Road 112 in the area of NW 22 Ave.

At approximately 2:20 pm, FHP says the Cadillac collided with a grey Mini Cooper, then crashed into the concrete barrier wall and overturned.

Cell video shows the damaged blue Cadillac after the driver and sole occupant of the Cadillac fled the crash.

Carlo Santi, 40

FHP says the suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Carlo Santi, was located and arrested in Broward County.

Santi was transported to Jackson North Hospital with minor injuries and FHP says he will be taken to jail once he gets out of the hospital.