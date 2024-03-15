Davie

Suspect hospitalized as officials investigate officer-involved shooting in Davie: Police

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after Davie Police said there was a shooting involving one of its officers early Friday morning.

The incident happened at a home in the 14500 block of SW 24th Street in Davie.

At this time, officials have confirmed that the Davie Police officers involved were not injured, but the suspect in this case was transported to a local area hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently investigating the incident.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials have not released any additional details as to the identities of the suspect or officers involved or what events eventually led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Davieofficer involved shooting
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us