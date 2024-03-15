Suspect hospitalized as officials investigate officer-involved shooting in Davie: Police

An investigation is underway after Davie Police said there was a shooting involving one of its officers early Friday morning.

The incident happened at a home in the 14500 block of SW 24th Street in Davie.

At this time, officials have confirmed that the Davie Police officers involved were not injured, but the suspect in this case was transported to a local area hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently investigating the incident.

Officials have not released any additional details as to the identities of the suspect or officers involved or what events eventually led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.