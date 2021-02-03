Suspect Identified in Sunrise Raid That Left 2 FBI Agents Dead

The man who killed two FBI agents in Sunrise Tuesday and was the subject of an internet child pornography investigation had spent decades working on computers.

David Lee Huber, 55, listed his occupation as a systems analyst in both court records and an online resume reviewed by NBC 6.

His computer experience goes back to at least 2004, when he and his then-wife started a computer troubleshooting company that used the Pembroke Pines address of the home they acquired in 2005.

The company lasted less than two years, as Huber created a new venture, Huber Computer Consulting, in 2006 at the same address. It remained active in state records until 2011.

By 2013, he would begin a series of six computer jobs, none lasting more than two years, ending no earlier than 2020, when he reported being a systems engineer for a major health insurance company.

In 2016, he and his wife of 15 years divorced after separating seven years earlier, according to court records.

By then, he was already living at the apartment in Sunrise where FBI agents arrived Tuesday morning to serve the search warrant, according to traffic court records.

FBI officials said two agents, Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed Tuesday.

Huber was born in Louisiana and lived in New York, Colorado and Atlanta. His earliest connection to South Florida appears to be in 1994, when he attended college in Broward County, according to his online resume.

He has siblings in Ohio and Texas, according to a 2019 obituary for his father.

Other than that, not much is available from public records on Huber, who has no prior federal or Florida criminal record.

What is known, the FBI says: he was suspected of using his computers to store child pornography, had at least one firearm and was willing to use it to kill what turned out to be two FBI agents.