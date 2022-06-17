Suspect in 2020 Miami-Dade Shooting That Killed 7-Year-Old Takes Plea Deal

One of two men charged in the 2020 shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl in Miami-Dade has accepted a plea deal that gives him a 30-year prison sentence.

Antonio Robinson agreed to the deal Friday after he was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the July 2020 drive-by shooting that killed Alana Washington and left three other people including a 2-year-old wounded.

Robinson, now 24, had agreed to the deal months ago but turned it down during a hearing in January, saying 30 years was "too much."

Robinson had been facing the possibility that prosecutors would pursue the death penalty against him.

Authorities said Robinson was the getaway driver and 25-year-old Jarvis Baker-Flanders was the gunman in the shooting.

Prosecutors said they had an extremely solid case, including video that showed the suspects following Washington's family home from a flea market, video that showed the actual shooting, and confessions from the suspects.

Authorities believe Washington's brother was the target of the shooting, after he was involved in some sort of grievance with the suspects.

Family members spoke briefly after Friday's hearing, saying they were pleased with the outcome.

"Justice was served for my niece, my great niece," said Washington's aunt, Cynthia. "We just want to get this all over with."