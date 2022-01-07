Suspect in 2020 Miami-Dade Shooting That Killed 7-Year-Old Turns Down Plea Deal

One of two suspects charged in the 2020 killing of a 7-year-old girl in Miami-Dade has turned down a plea deal that would have given him 30 years in prison.

Antonio Robinson had initially agreed to the deal in which he would have to admit to being behind the wheel during a drive-by shooting in July 2020 that killed Alana Washington and left three other people including a 2-year-old wounded.

But during a hearing Friday the 23-year-old Robinson, who faces second-degree murder and attempted murder charges, shocked everyone by turning down the deal.

Prosecutors then announced that they would seek grand jury indictments against Robinson and the alleged gunman, 24-year-old Jarvis Baker-Flanders, meaning the state will likely seek the death penalty.

Miami-Dade Judge Ellen Venzer spoke with Robinson during Friday's hearing to make sure he understood what he was doing.

"Your attorney, in trying to negotiate a plea agreement on your behalf, was trying to avoid the state attorney seeking an indictment against you," Venzer said.

"I understand your honor, but 30 years, that's too much," Robinson responded.

"Well, Mr. Robinson, I understand that that is your view of this case however there is a child that is dead, an innocent child, as if there is anything other than an innocent child, and another who was badly injured," Venzer responded. "Thirty years seems but a drop in the bucket for their families."

Prosecutors said they have an extremely solid case, including video that shows the suspects following Washington's family home from a flea market, video that shows the actual shooting, and confessions from the suspects.

"I have nothing to say about what happened in court, only thing I can tell you, we pray for justice," Washington's mother said outside the courtroom. "She was great, she was a beautiful child, she always had a smile on her face, very enthusiastic, warming, always needed a hug, she was a beautiful child and she still is a beautiful child, she is our angel."

Authorities believe Washington's brother was the target of the shooting, after he was involved in some sort of grievance with the suspects.