Suspect in Custody After Abduction, Assault of Cleveland Clinic Worker: BSO

Police took a man into custody suspected in the abduction and assault of a woman from her workplace at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said 31-year-old Joel Cossio was captured in Charlotte County after deputies there received a tip of his location.

Cossio was taken into custody without incident and is awaiting transfer back to Broward County on charges stemming from the attack.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Saturday at the medical center in the 3100 block of Weston Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Investigators said the woman was arriving to work when she was physically assaulted, abducted and sexually assaulted by an unknown man, officials said.

The man dropped the woman off at the Target at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise and fled in her white Ford Explorer, authorities said.

Officials released photos of the vehicle and a SunPass image of the suspect as the vehicle was last seen going westbound on Alligator Alley.

"We are deeply troubled and saddened by the incident involving an employee in a parking lot on our Weston Hospital campus, which occurred this morning. Our thoughts are with our employee and their family," Cleveland Clinic said in a statement. "We are committed to the safety and security of all patients, visitors and employees. We are working closely with local law enforcement on their investigation. Out of respect for our employee, we will not be releasing additional information at this time."

