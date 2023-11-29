Suspect in custody after aerial police pursuit, foot chase in Broward

A suspect was taken into custody after an aerial police pursuit ended in a foot chase in Broward County Wednesday afternoon.

Footage showed the suspect speeding northbound on Interstate 95 in Broward in a silver SUV.

The SUV exited the highway at one point and was driving on side streets speeding in and out of traffic.

The suspect eventually parked the SUV at a shopping plaza off West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach and took off running into a neighborhood.

Authorities quickly moved in and took him into custody.

It's unknown what led to the pursuit.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.