Suspect in custody after aerial police pursuit, foot chase in Broward

Footage showed the suspect speeding northbound on Interstate 95 in Broward in a silver SUV

By Brian Hamacher

A suspect was taken into custody after an aerial police pursuit ended in a foot chase in Broward County Wednesday afternoon.

Footage showed the suspect speeding northbound on Interstate 95 in Broward in a silver SUV.

The SUV exited the highway at one point and was driving on side streets speeding in and out of traffic.

The suspect eventually parked the SUV at a shopping plaza off West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach and took off running into a neighborhood.

Authorities quickly moved in and took him into custody.

It's unknown what led to the pursuit.

