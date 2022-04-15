Broward

Suspect in Custody After Allegedly Shooting at BSO Deputies in Pompano Beach

Deputies arrived at the Valero gas station located off North Federal Highway after receiving a 911 call from an employee saying that a customer walked in with a gun

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police took a man into custody after he allegedly fired shots at several Broward Sheriff's Office deputies late Thursday night in Pompano Beach.

Deputies arrived at the Valero gas station located off North Federal Highway after receiving a 911 call from an employee saying that a customer walked in with a gun. The employee said the man appeared to be frightened and may have been on drugs.

The man, who was not identified, began shooting at deputies before he was eventually taken into custody without incident. BSO deputies reportedly did not return fire due to the amount of people in the area.

No deputies were reportedly injured. BSO has not released details on the incident.

