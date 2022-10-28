Suspect in Custody After Armed Bank Robbery in Margate: Police

A suspect was taken into custody after an armed robbery at a Margate bank Friday, police said.

The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo bank at 400 N. State Road 7. Margate Police officials said the suspect fled before police arrived.

But a short time later, authorities spotted the suspect's car in Oakland Park and the suspect was taken into custody, officials said. The suspect's identity wasn't released.

The Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded after a suspicious package was left inside the bank, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The FBI was also notified and was responding.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.