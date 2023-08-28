Suspect in custody after armed robbery of luxury watch shop in downtown Miami

A suspect was taken into custody after an armed robbery at a luxury watch shop in downtown Miami Monday, police said.

The robbery happened at Street Watch Time & Life Style Eye Wear at 139 E. Flagler Street.

Miami Police officials said the suspect fled from officers and dropped a bag that was full of stolen watches near 6th Street and Northwest 2nd Avenue.

A firearm was also recovered, police said.

Police said the suspect was able to change clothes but officers caught up to him inside a nearby Publix.

Footage posted by OnlyInDade showed the suspect being taken into custody inside the store in front of shocked customers and employees.

Police haven't released the suspect's identity or said what charges he'll face.