Suspect in custody after carjacking in Hollywood: Police

A suspect was quickly taken into custody after a carjacking in Hollywood Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Hollywood Police officials said officers responded to the carjacking just after 2 p.m. at Mayo Street and S. 56th Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found the stolen vehicle and took the suspect into custody, officials said.
Officers were seen examining a white van at the scene that was the target of the carjacker. A woman said it was her work van and that it was taken while she was making a delivery.
Police haven't released the suspect's identity or said what charges they may face, but said the incident remains under investigation.