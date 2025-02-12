Hollywood

Suspect in custody after carjacking in Hollywood: Police

By NBC6

A suspect was quickly taken into custody after a carjacking in Hollywood Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Hollywood Police officials said officers responded to the carjacking just after 2 p.m. at Mayo Street and S. 56th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the stolen vehicle and took the suspect into custody, officials said.

Officers were seen examining a white van at the scene that was the target of the carjacker. A woman said it was her work van and that it was taken while she was making a delivery.

Police haven't released the suspect's identity or said what charges they may face, but said the incident remains under investigation.

