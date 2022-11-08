Suspect in Custody After Crashing Into Police Cars During Chase in SW Miami-Dade

Police took a person into custody Tuesday morning after a chase involving a stolen vehicle ended following several crashes in southwest Miami-Dade.

The chase began neat the intersection of Southwest 216th Street and 137th Avenue when the stolen vehicle struck two Miami-Dade Police Department vehicles.

The suspect, who was not identified, led police on a chase before hitting at least one other car and bailing out.

Police took the suspect into custody near Southwest 126th Street and 147th Avenue.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators have not said what charges the suspect will face.