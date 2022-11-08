Miami-Dade

Suspect in Custody After Crashing Into Police Cars During Chase in SW Miami-Dade

The chase began neat the intersection of Southwest 216th Street and 137th Avenue when the stolen vehicle struck a Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser

By NBC 6

WTVJ-TV

Police took a person into custody Tuesday morning after a chase involving a stolen vehicle ended following several crashes in southwest Miami-Dade.

The chase began neat the intersection of Southwest 216th Street and 137th Avenue when the stolen vehicle struck two Miami-Dade Police Department vehicles.

The suspect, who was not identified, led police on a chase before hitting at least one other car and bailing out.

Police took the suspect into custody near Southwest 126th Street and 147th Avenue.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators have not said what charges the suspect will face.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadepolice chasestolen vehicle
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us