Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Coral Springs

A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Coral Springs, police said,
Coral Springs Police said officers responded to the shooting near the 9200 block of Ramblewood Drive, near the MAA Coral Springs community.
Following the shooting, the suspect had run in an unknown direction and police urged the public to avoid the area.
Early Wednesday morning, police confirmed they had a suspect in custody, but they releasing the names of either the victim or the suspect until family was notified.
Further information was not available.