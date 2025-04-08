Miami-Dade County

Suspect facing murder charge after man killed in shooting at Wawa in SW Miami-Dade

The shooting happened at the Wawa in the area of Southwest 248th Street and 112th Avenue in Princeton

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect was taken into custody and is facing a murder charge after a man was killed in a shooting at a gas station in southwest Miami-Dade on Monday.

The shooting happened at the Wawa in the area of Southwest 248th Street and 112th Avenue in Princeton.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene around 5 p.m. and found a man who'd been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The suspect, 43-year-old Pablo Juarez, was taken into custody and booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge, records showed.

According to an arrest report, Juarez and the victim arrived at the gas station separately and were seen greeting each other inside.

They left the store and both got into the victim's parked vehicle where they remained for about an hour, the report said.

Local

6 to Know 3 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Florida 2 hours ago

Florida man faces execution for killing of woman on break from work at The Miami Herald

At one point, they both got out of the vehicle and Juarez was seen holding a handgun and bumping his stomach against the victim's, as the victim tried to push Juarez off him, the report said.

That's when Juarez shot the victim, who fell to the ground and crawled under the driver's side of the vehicle, the report said.

The victim was airlifted from the scene to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Juarez fled the scene but was caught a short time later. He had an empty holster in his front left pocket when he was taken into custody, the report said.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us