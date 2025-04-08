Suspect facing murder charge after man killed in shooting at Wawa in SW Miami-Dade

A suspect was taken into custody and is facing a murder charge after a man was killed in a shooting at a gas station in southwest Miami-Dade on Monday.

The shooting happened at the Wawa in the area of Southwest 248th Street and 112th Avenue in Princeton.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene around 5 p.m. and found a man who'd been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The suspect, 43-year-old Pablo Juarez, was taken into custody and booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge, records showed.

According to an arrest report, Juarez and the victim arrived at the gas station separately and were seen greeting each other inside.

They left the store and both got into the victim's parked vehicle where they remained for about an hour, the report said.

At one point, they both got out of the vehicle and Juarez was seen holding a handgun and bumping his stomach against the victim's, as the victim tried to push Juarez off him, the report said.

That's when Juarez shot the victim, who fell to the ground and crawled under the driver's side of the vehicle, the report said.

The victim was airlifted from the scene to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Juarez fled the scene but was caught a short time later. He had an empty holster in his front left pocket when he was taken into custody, the report said.