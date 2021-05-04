Suspect in Custody After Man Stabbed to Death in Hialeah

Police have taken one man into custody after a man was found stabbed to death early Tuesday morning in Hialeah.

Officers found the victim at the scene inside an apartment complex located near the 2300 block of West 53rd Place. Investigators did not release his identity or details of the stabbing.

SWAT and K-9 units were called in to find the suspect, with one man taken into custody a short time later along Northwest 103rd Street just west of the Palmetto Expressway.

Investigators have not released his identity at this time or additional details surrounding the case.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the victim as a woman.