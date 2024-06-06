Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash in Miramar

Miramar

The pursuit started somewhere in unincorporated central Broward as deputies were conducting an investigation involving a stolen vehicle, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said

Authorities surrounded a van and took a suspect into custody after a police chase ended in a crash in Miramar Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit started somewhere in unincorporated central Broward as deputies were conducting an investigation involving a stolen vehicle, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle intentionally struck an unmarked BSO vehicle, officials said.

The driver fled and a pursuit began and continued southbound on the Florida's Turnpike before it ended on the exit ramp at Northwest 27th Avenue near Hard Rock Stadium, where deputies used an immobilization maneuver on the van.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed authorities surrounding the damaged van with guns drawn before a suspect came out with his hands up and was taken into custody.

Officials said no one was injured in the incident.

No other information was immediately known.

