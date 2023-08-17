Suspect in custody after police chase ends in foot pursuit at Trump National Doral

A suspect was taken into custody after a police chase involving a stolen car ended with a foot pursuit at Trump National Doral Thursday morning.

Doral Police officials said the incident began when an officer spotted a stolen Audi on Northwest 36th Street and tried to make a traffic stop.

Officers removed the suspect from vehicle, but he became combative and got back in his vehicle, police said.

The suspect then fled and the chase ensued, police said.

The suspect was involved in a crash at the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 87th Avenue, and fled the Audi on foot, police said.

He ran onto the property of nearby Trump National Doral, where officers were able to take him into custody.

Footage showed the handcuffed suspect being placed in the back of a police car.

Police later identified the suspect as 42-year-old Anthony Saavedra, of Hialeah. He has an extensive criminal history that includes arrests for grand theft, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding and drug possession, police said.

Saavedra was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, and faces several charges in the incident, police said.

The driver of a vehicle struck by the suspect was also checked out by first responders, officials said.