Suspect in Custody After Cross-County Police Pursuit in South Florida

The pursuit reportedly began after an armed carjacking in Broward County involving a Honda Civic

Authorities were involved in a cross-county chase in South Florida Thursday morning that ended with at least one suspect in custody.

The pursuit reportedly began after an armed carjacking in Broward County involving a Honda Civic.

Footage showed multiple officers pursuing the Civic as it made its way into Miami-Dade County at a high rate of speed.

At one point, the suspect stopped the car and took off on foot near some railroad tracks as a train was approaching.

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody on the tracks.

No other information was available.

