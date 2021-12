A suspect was arrested and hospitalized Wednesday morning following an officer-involved shooting on a busy road in South Florida, police said.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said the shooting occurred on PGA Boulevard east of Interstate 95, but the agency gave few other details in a short news release.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The agency said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office were investigating the incident.