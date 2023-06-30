Suspect in custody after reported stolen car chase ends in crash in Miami Gardens

A suspect was taken into custody after a reported chase involving a stolen car ended in a crash and foot pursuit in Miami Gardens Friday morning.

Footage showed the suspect being taken into custody at a home in the area of Northwest 167th Terrace and Northwest 32nd Avenue.

The homeowner said he was startled when he saw the man coming onto his property.

"He's coming through behind my camper, and he try coming through inside the bathroom," the homeowner said.

Witnesses said the man stole a car and led authorities on a chase that ended in a crash. Footage from the scene showed a damaged grey Nissan Altima.

The suspect is believed to have fled on foot before being taken into custody.

Police from Miami-Dade County, Miami Gardens and Opa-locka were all at the scene, but it's unclear who's leading the investigation and no official details on the incident have been released.

