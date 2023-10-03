Suspect in custody after rollover crash involving stolen vehicle in Miami

A suspect was in custody Tuesday after a rollover crash that involved a stolen vehicle in the front of a Miami gym.

Miami Police responded to KO ZONE gym on Northwest 54th Street and 3rd Avenue, where one car was flipped on its roof. The front of the gym appeared to be damaged as well.

Police said its Tactical Robbery Unit was following a vehicle that was reported stolen and attempted to stop it, but the driver fled.

The stolen vehicle crashed into another car, trapping a woman inside, police said. The extent of her injuries was unclear.

A suspect is in custody. Police haven't released what charges they would be facing.

