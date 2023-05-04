Suspect in Custody After Shooting at Miramar Club Leaves Man Hospitalized

A man was rushed to the hospital after a dispute inside a Miramar nightclub led to a shooting early Thursday.

Miramar Police officials said the dispute involving the victim and three other men happened inside Imperio Nightclub near 60th Avenue and Miramar Parkway.

Officers responded to the club around 8 a.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired.

They found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. His identity wasn't released.

A short time later, police detained a person at a scene not far from Fairway Elementary School.

"Three suspects fled the scene. We did have an officer follow a vehicle," Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues said. "It fled from the scene and the driver of that vehicle bailed out at approximately the 7600 block of Miramar Parkway. That driver was apprehended a few blocks away on Fairway Boulevard."

Police haven't confirmed whether or not that suspect is the alleged shooter.

The incident remains under investigation. According to police, there were patrons inside the nightclub at a time it was not supposed to be open.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to give them a call.