Suspect in custody after shots fired during crash investigation in Miramar

At least one person was taken into custody Friday after opening fire during a crash investigation in Miramar before fleeing officers.

Miramar Police responded to a traffic crash earlier Friday in the 2300 block of 60th Way when someone started shooting and fled the scene, officials said.

Later, Miramar officers found the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop it.

Ultimately, Miami-Dade Police officers stopped the car and took the suspect into custody in Miami Gardens.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.