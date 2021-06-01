Suspect in Custody After Stabbing at Publix in North Miami Beach

One person was hospitalized and a suspect was in custody after a stabbing at a Publix in North Miami Beach Tuesday, officials said.

North Miami Beach Police officials said the stabbing happened at the store at 14641 Biscayne Boulevard.

The suspect fled the scene but officers were able to find and arrest the suspect, officials said.

The victim is currently being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately known.

