North Miami Beach

Suspect in Custody After Stabbing at Publix in North Miami Beach

By NBC 6 Digital Team

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

One person was hospitalized and a suspect was in custody after a stabbing at a Publix in North Miami Beach Tuesday, officials said.

North Miami Beach Police officials said the stabbing happened at the store at 14641 Biscayne Boulevard.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The suspect fled the scene but officers were able to find and arrest the suspect, officials said.

Police said the victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately known.

Local

decision 2022 20 mins ago

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Announces Run for Governor

Miami-Dade 7 hours ago

Man Fatally Shoots Himself After Crashing Into 2 Cars in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

North Miami BeachMiami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us