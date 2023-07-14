Suspect in custody after taking customer hostage during possible downtown Miami bank robbery: Police

A suspect who took a customer hostage during a possible bank robbery in downtown Miami Friday was taken into custody, officials said.

The incident happened at the Bank of America at 150 W. Flagler Street.

Miami Police officials confirmed a suspect who'd taken a customer hostage was taken into custody at the scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT: We have closed W. Flagler St. Between 1 and 2 Avenue. We have a suspect in custody, that held a bank teller hostage. pic.twitter.com/qBeLVfhulI — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 14, 2023

"One of our officers comes inside and sees that there’s a black male that has a female held by the neck and that he had a bag with him," Miami Police spokesman Mike Vega said. "He did have his hand inside the bag which to us as police officers tell us there could be a weapon inside, and I am sure that the victim in this case, she felt that he had a weapon."

Police initially said the suspect had taken a teller hostage but later said it was an elderly woman who'd been a customer in the bank.

Footage from Only in Dade showed a woman, fitting the description of the hostage, being escorted out by Miami Police, one with a long gun, a second carrying her purse.

The suspect let the woman go, and a police lieutenant was able to talk the suspect into surrendering, officials said.

"This is a perfect example of what we call, verbal judo, the lieutenant speaking to the suspect in this case, still had him at gunpoint, but he was able to talk him into releasing the female that he had held and get him to surrender," Vega said.

No injuries were reported.

Police haven't released the suspect's identity or said if any weapons were recovered. The FBI is now handling the investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.