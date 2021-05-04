Miami-Dade

Suspect in Custody After Woman Stabbed to Death in Hialeah

Officers found the victim at the scene located near the 2300 block of West 53rd Place

Police have taken one man into custody after a woman was found stabbed to death early Tuesday morning in Hialeah.

Officers found the victim at the scene located near the 2300 block of West 53rd Place. Investigators did not release her identity or details of the stabbing.

SWAT and K-9 units were called in to find the suspect, with one man taken into custody a short time later along Northwest 103rd Street just west of the Palmetto Expressway.

Investigators have not released his identity at this time or details surrounding the case.

