Deputy Shoots Suspect During Operation in Broward County: BSO

A Broward Sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a suspect during a "planned operation" Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

The shooting happened before noon near the intersection of Broward Boulevard and NW 27th Avenue.

BSO detectives were attempting to take a suspect into custody when the shooting happened, BSO officials said.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a large presence of law enforcement in the middle of the roadway.

The Broward Sheriff's Office asked drivers to avoid the area due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.