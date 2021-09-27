Suspect in Custody in Fatal Domestic Double Stabbing at SW Miami-Dade Home

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a domestic stabbing at a home in southwest Miami-Dade that left one person dead and another hospitalized Sunday, officials said.

The stabbing happened at a home in the area of Southwest 72nd Avenue and 16th Street.

Miami-Dade Police have given few details, but confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital.

Police confirmed it was a domestic-related incident, and neighbors said they saw family members arguing in front of the house before police arrived.

Officials haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

