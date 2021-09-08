Suspect in Deerfield Beach Amber Alert Kidnapping Caught in Miami: BSO

A man wanted for allegedly kidnapping two children in Deerfield Beach, leading to an Amber Alert before the kids were later found safe, has been arrested in Miami, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office fugitive unit and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Max Carias-Carrilo at a Miami hotel Tuesday evening, officials said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The 36-year-old had his car packed with his belongings and he appeared to have no plans to surrender, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Carias-Carrilo has been wanted following the Aug. 27 abduction of a 5-year-old and 6-year-old in Deerfield Beach.

Authorities said Carias-Carrilo attacked his girlfriend and fled with her two children. She had to be hospitalized for her injuries.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued and the children were found safe the next day, officials said.

Carias-Carrilo is facing two counts of armed kidnapping and one count of aggravated battery with a weapon. He was being held without bond Wednesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.