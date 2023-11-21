Miami-Dade County

Suspect in Doral carjacking in custody after pursuit, bail out in Sweetwater: Police

By Brian Hamacher

A suspect in a carjacking in Doral was taken into custody after a brief pursuit and bail out in Sweetwater Tuesday, officials said.

The incident began with the carjacking that happened at a gas station in the area of 25th Street and 94th Avenue in which a vehicle and money were taken, Doral Police said.

A few minutes later, the car was spotted in Sweetwater, and there was a brief pursuit, police said.

The suspect stopped the car and bailed out in the area near the Florida's Turnpike and Okeechobee Road.

Police were able to take the driver into custody. Their identity and the charges they face weren't released.

The victim of the carjacking wasn't injured.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and say other suspects may have been involved.

