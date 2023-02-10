Suspect in Fatal Christmas Day Shooting in Broward Found With Assault Rifle: BSO

A man wanted in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Broward County that left one man dead and another injured had an assault rifle in his car when he was arrested, authorities said.

Khambrel St. Hubert, 25, was arrested Thursday on one count of felony murder, one count of attempted murder with a firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Khambrel St. Hubert

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 25 and left 32-year-old Carl Jones dead and 34-year-old Jacolby Lewis hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The men were found shot in the 2900 block of Northwest 8th Street in unincorporated Broward.

Homicide detectives began an investigation and identified St. Hubert as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Thursday, St. Hubert was found during a traffic stop with an assault rifle in his car, officials said.

St. Hubert was booked into jail and was being held without bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.