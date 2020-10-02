Business

Florida

Suspect in Fatal Shooting at Florida Amazon Center Arrested: Police

“After shooting the victim, the suspect was found to have shot himself in an attempt to take his own life,” the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office stated

Getty Images

A 22-year-old man who is in a hospital recovering from a self-inflicted bulled wound has been charged with second-degree murder in a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead at an Amazon fulfillment center in Florida, authorities said.

“After shooting the victim, the suspect was found to have shot himself in an attempt to take his own life,” the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office stated. “The suspect was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.”

Jail records show Daisean Thomas Biffle was absentee booked into jail.

Local

Florida 7 hours ago

Man Charged in Mother's Beating Death in Central Florida

Florida 6 hours ago

Florida Unveils New Phone Number to Anonymously Report Crime Tips

Tuesday's shooting happened just after 7:15 p.m., officials said. Authorities found Biffle injured and a 22-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds. They recovered a weapon at the scene.

The two were Amazon employees and were in a relationship, the Florida Times-Union reported.

It was the second fatal shooting at the facility this year. On June 29, a job applicant was killed in an ambush outside the center.

It was not immediately known whether Biffle has a lawyer.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaAmazonJacksonville
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us