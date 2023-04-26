Suspect in Fatal Shooting at Hallandale Beach Resort Found Dead in Plantation

A man who killed his ex-girlfriend and left a man critically injured in a shooting at a luxury Hallandale Beach resort killed himself in Plantation Wednesday, authorities said.

Hallandale Beach Police said the suspect in the Monday morning shooting had been found in the area of Cleary Boulevard between Pine Island Road and Lauderdale West Drive.

When authorities moved in to take him into custody, he fatally shot himself, police said.

Footage showed a person's body covered by a yellow tarp on the side of the roadway. The area had been closed off before it reopened later in the afternoon Wednesday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Cleary Blvd between N. Pine Island Rd. and N. University Dr. is closed due to an active police investigation. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/PCUWMIuJ8M — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) April 26, 2023

Monday's shooting happened just after 12:15 a.m. at the Beachwalk Resort located at 2602 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Police said a man and a woman were in the valet area of the resort when the suspect approached and opened fire, killing the woman and leaving the man critically injured.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved but said the gunman was the ex-boyfriend of the woman. The man who was critically injured was her new boyfriend.

A woman died and a man was injured after a shooting at a resort in Hallandale Beach. NBC6's Marissa Bagg reports

"This is a tragic event and any way you look at it, a lot of, several mothers and fathers who are grieving the loss of several people, along with someone who's in the hospital in critical condition," Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Pete Abut said.

Abut said the suspect was identified shortly after the shooting and an arrest warrant was issued. Police reached out to the U.S. Marshals to help find the suspect.

He was found driving in Plantation but when authorities moved in, they heard a gunshot and found him suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Abut said.

Abut said the incident remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.