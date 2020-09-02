Miami-Dade County

Suspect in Fatal Shooting Outside Barbershop Near FIU Surrenders: Police

Guillermo Gazapo-Figueroa accused of killing Jose Luis Contreras Carmona

A suspect in a fatal shooting at a shopping plaza near Florida International University has surrendered to police, authorities said.

Guillermo Gazapo-Figueroa, 26, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday night and faces a second-degree murder charge in the Aug. 27 shooting, Miami-Dade Police said.

Gazapo-Figueroa is accused of killing 39-year-old Jose Luis Contreras Carmona in the parking lot of the shopping center in the area of Southwest 8th Street and Southwest 107th Avenue.

Police said the incident began with an argument inside a nearby barbershop that continued in the parking lot.

Contreras Carmona ended up shot multiple times, and died after he was rushed to Kendall Regional Trauma Center.

Gazapo-Figueroa was booked into jail after surrendering. Attorney information wasn't available.

