Suspect in Fatal Stabbing in Fort Lauderdale Attacked 4 Other Women: Police

A man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Fort Lauderdale in June attacked at least four other women, police said Thursday.

Joseph Jean, 51, was arrested on a murder charge in the June 19 killing of 38-year-old Tia Mack, whose body was found in the 1000 block of Sistrunk Boulevard.

Since his arrest, detectives have identified at least four additional victims who survived being attacked by Jean, police said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Officials said Jean would attempt to sexually assault and or threaten his victims with a knife. He is known to have frequented the Sistrunk Boulevard corridor as well as the area of State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street, officials said.

Jean remained behind bars without bond Thursday, Broward County jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police are asking any other possible victims to contact them at 954-828-5570.