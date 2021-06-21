Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Woman in Fort Lauderdale Arrested After Pursuit: Police

A man who allegedly stabbed a woman to death in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend was arrested after a pursuit early Monday, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Police said 38-year-old Tia Mack was found stabbed to death on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of Sistrunk Boulevard around 6 a.m. Saturday. Officials didn't give a possible motive for the stabbing.

Detectives began to investigate and identified a suspect and vehicle connected to the homicide, officials said.

Early Monday, officers spotted a vehicle matching the description and tried to stop the car but the driver fled, and a pursuit began northbound on State Road 7.

The pursuit ended in Palm Beach County where the suspect, 51-year-old Joseph Jean, was taken into custody, police said.

Officials haven't said what exact charges Jean will face. Attorney information wasn't available.