Suspect in Fort Lauderdale Armed Kidnapping Drowns While Fleeing Cops: Police

A suspect in a violent armed kidnapping in Fort Lauderdale drowned Wednesday after jumping into a lake in Tamarac while trying to flee from authorities, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the suspect, whose name wasn't released, had been involved in a Feb. 13 armed kidnapping in the 2000 block of Northwest 14th Avenue.

The two victims in the case, both juveniles, had been forced into two vehicles at gunpoint before they were beaten and robbed by a group of suspects, police said.

Both victims were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Fort Lauderdale Police worked with the US Marshals Task Force to identify a suspect and tracked him to a condominium complex at 10775 West Clairmont Circle in Tamarac Wednesday.

Authorities believe the suspect realized he was being followed and started to flee before jumping into a lake in the complex.

Officials said officers tried to follow him but the conditions weren't safe, so they called in a dive team.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The man was found a short time later and pulled from the lake, and authorities gave him life-saving measures at the scene, officials said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.