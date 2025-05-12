Suspect in FSU deadly mass shooting released from hospital: Police

A man accused of killing two people and injuring several others during a mass shooting at Florida State University was released from the hospital on Monday, police said.

The suspect was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the alleged shooter went through several surgeries after sustaining injuries following the shooting on April 17.

Police said the 20-year-old is the son of a sheriff’s deputy and used her service weapon during the shooting.

The two people who were killed were identified as Robert Morales, 57, and Tiru Chabba, 45.

One of the victims, Madison Askins, shared her story of survival.

Following the shooting, a group of students and teachers from the university marched to the Florida Capitol during the legislative sessions to demand action from lawmakers.