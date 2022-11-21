Suspect in Hit-and-Run Involving North Miami Beach Officer in Custody: Police

A suspect involved in a hit-and-run involving a North Miami Beach Police officer was taken into custody Monday morning, officials said.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the area of Northeast 7th Avenue and 167th Street.
Footage showed officers with guns drawn surrounding a black sedan at the scene.
One officer was seen breaking the car's windows before a person was taken out of the vehicle with the help of a K-9.
Police have released few details but said the suspect was taken into custody.
They also said traffic was blocked off in the area and urged drivers to use alternate routes.
