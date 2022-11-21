North Miami Beach

Suspect in Hit-and-Run Involving North Miami Beach Officer in Custody: Police

Footage showed officers with guns drawn surrounding a black sedan at the scene

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A suspect involved in a hit-and-run involving a North Miami Beach Police officer was taken into custody Monday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the area of Northeast 7th Avenue and 167th Street.

One officer was seen breaking the car's windows before a person was taken out of the vehicle with the help of a K-9.

Police have released few details but said the suspect was taken into custody.

They also said traffic was blocked off in the area and urged drivers to use alternate routes.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

