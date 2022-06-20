Suspect in Homestead Stabbing, Carjacking Arrested After Chase Ends at FIU Campus

A suspect in a stabbing and carjacking in Homestead was arrested after a police pursuit that ended at the campus of Florida International University Sunday, officials said.

The incident began when officers responded to 24 Northeast 12th Street and found a man suffering from several stab wounds, Homestead Police officials said.

The stabbing victim, whose identity wasn't released, was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center in critical condition.

A short time later, a woman called 911 to report that she'd been carjacked by a man who fled in her car, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man who'd carjacked the woman matched the description of the stabbing suspect, and police issued a "Be On The Lookout" for the woman's car, officials said.

A short time later, Miami-Dade Police spotted the car heading northbound on the Florida's Turnpike, and a police pursuit ensued, officials said.

The pursuit ended at the FIU campus and the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Antoine Carr Acosta, was taken into custody, officials said.

The incident led to a brief campus alert at FIU.

F I U ALERT! MMC Campus: Police activity is occurring near Green Library! Avoid the area!https://t.co/3qEspMK6ae — FIU (@FIU) June 19, 2022

Officers discovered that Acosta was already wanted by the Miami Police Department for a home invasion robbery, officials said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Charges against Acosta in the Homestead stabbing are still pending, but Miami-Dade Police are charging him with grand theft motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding a police officer, resisting an officer without violence, reckless driving, driving while license is suspended, and criminal mischief.