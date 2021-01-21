Suspect in Kidnapping, Torture of Plastic Surgeon Extradited to South Florida

A man accused of participating in the kidnapping and torture of a Broward plastic surgeon in 2019 has been extradited to South Florida, authorities said Thursday.

Sergei Nkorina, 55, arrived in Miami Wednesday night on a flight from Spain to face kidnapping charges, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Authorities said Nkorina and his co-defendant, Justin Boccio, abducted their victim from a Walmart parking lot in Broward by grabbing the victim, blindfolding him, and forcing him into a van.

Nkorina and Boccio drove the victim to a storage facility where they blowtorched the victim’s hands and threatened to kill him with a firearm and other weapons, authorities said.

The pair also demanded the address and entry code to the victim’s home, which they later visited while armed, according to an indictment.

Officers found the victim, with his hands and feet bound, hands burned, and lacerations on his face, inside a car parked outside Cheetah Gentlemen's Club on Jan. 15, 2019.

Investigators said Nkorina's wife was a client of the surgeon.

Boccio, of Deerfield Beach, pled guilty to charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the crime and was sentenced to 11 years in prison in December 2019.