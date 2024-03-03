Suspect in Miami-Dade County Bus shooting charged

A man is now facing 2nd degree murder charges after turning himself in for shooting another man in a Miami-Dade County Bus on Saturday in Florida City.

According to the arrest report, 28-year-old Patrick Smith and 25-year-old Martavis Cannon, who were known to each other, were sitting in the back of the bus, when an argument broke out.

Smith then stood up and showed a firearm in his hand. Cannon lunged in the direction of Smith in order to stop him from using the weapon, the arrest report said.

Cannon then let go of Smith and walked away. While Cannon had his hands up, Smith, unprovoked, shot him several times, hitting Cannon in the chest, abdomen and both arms, according to the arrest report.

Cannon would die at the scene, officials confirmed.

It reportedly happened around 11 a.m. while the bus was in Florida City near southwest 328th Street and the Busway.

The bus driver reportedly told all of the passengers to exit before the shots were fired, according to police. No other passengers were injured.

Police have not revealed what the initial argument was about.

Smith is currently being held Turner Gilford Knight Center and charged with murder 2nd degree with a deadly weapon but no bond has been set as of yet.