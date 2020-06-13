Suspect in Miami Police Car Burning Dies While in Hospital: Police

The man police suspected of burning a City of Miami Police Department patrol car last month died while at the hospital, according to authorities.

Earlier in the week, when police identified 38-year-old Giovanni Fernandez as the suspect, they said he was in the hospital due to an "unrelated medical episode."

According to police, Fernandez was baker acted by officers on June 3rd after approaching them, "acting erratically" and making "several random statements."

While being baker acted at Mount Sinai Hospital, police say an employee recognized Fernandez after seeing him on FBI flyers.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The FBI released surveillance images of the suspect believed to be responsible for the fire, along with a photo of his arm tattoos, and announced a reward of up to $25,000 for info leading to his arrest.

Fernandez faced charges of arson, criminal mischief and inciting a riot before dying on Wednesday.

Police said Fernandez also faced federal charges.

The cause of Fernandez's death is unknown by police, but Florida's Department of Law Enforcement has been asked to investigate.