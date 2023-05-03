Suspect in Multiple Armed Robberies at Miami Restaurants Arrested: Police

A man suspected in two frightening armed robberies at Miami restaurants has been arrested with the help of surveillance footage, police said.

Kenny Josue Fiallos, 30, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of armed robbery, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

The first armed robbery Fiallos is charged in connection with happened on March 16 at Altas Cafe Restaurant on Northwest 37th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Corrections Kenny Fiallos

According to an arrest report, a victim said she was standing behind the counter with her daughter when a masked suspect approached and said in Spanish "give me everything you have" while holding a black handgun.

He told her to open the cash register and grabbed money but told her "I know there's more, do it for your daughter," the report said.

The woman found two plastic bags containing cash in a cabinet, and handed them over.

During the robbery, a second suspect entered the restaurant and went to a table where two patrons were sitting, grabbed a knife from the table and closed the door, the report said.

He stood by the table and told the customers to relax during the robbery, the report said.

The two suspects fled with about $1,500 in cash.

Surveillance cameras captured the robbery and the getaway vehicle, a white Jeep Cherokee with a distinctive rectangular sticker on the windshield, the report said.

The second robbery happened on April 9, at 824 W. Flagler Street in the parking lot of Los Paisanos Restaurant.

The victims said they were in a car in front of the restaurant when a suspect wearing a mask approached the driver's side and a second suspect approached the passenger side, an arrest report said.

One suspect ordered the driver to get out while pointing a gun at him, then searched the victim's pockets and took around $2,000 in cash, the report said.

The other suspect pointed a gun at the other victim and ordered her to take off her jewelry, then took her purse and phone, the report said.

Both suspects ran back to a white Dodge Durango driven by a third person and fled the scene, the report said.

Surveillance footage showed the Durango had a center hood scoop, fog lights, black mirros, dark tinted windows and was missing the passenger side skirt.

Both the Jeep and the Durango were later found and discovered to belong to Fiallos' girlfriend, the report said.

Cell phone data also showed Fiallos' phone was in the area of both robberies at the time of the crimes, the reports said.

On Tuesday, Fiallos was observed getting into the white Dodge Durango used in the April 9 robbery and taken into custody, the report said.

In the Durango was a small black bag containing a handgun and mask and gloves, according to the report.

After he was in custody, Fiallos invoked his right to remain silent, the report said.

Fiallos remained behind bars without bond Wednesday, jail records showed. During a court appearance Wednesday, he was appointed a public defender.