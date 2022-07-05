Suspect in Multiple Violent Robberies in Fort Lauderdale, Broward Arrested: Police

A suspect wanted in connection with multiple violent robberies in Fort Lauderdale and other parts of Broward County has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

William Wimberly, 28, was arrested Thursday on a number of charges including robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Tuesday.

Police last week had released a sketch of the suspect and surveillance footage of two robberies that had happened along the West Davie Boulevard corridor.

The first incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on May 29 in the 1700 block of Southwest 35th Avenue.

Police said the suspect approached the victim, grabbed her necklace and forcefully removed it from around her neck before fleeing on a red motor scooter.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result.

The second robbery happened around 5:20 a.m. on June 12 in the 3200 block of West Davie Boulevard.

Police said the suspect approached a victim and pulled out a handgun while demanding her purse.

The suspect started attacking the woman, dragging her and hitting her with the firearm before fleeing on a red scooter.

The woman suffered serious injuries in the robbery and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe Wimberly is also responsible for another robbery in Fort Lauderdale as well as numerous robberies in Hollywood and unincorporated Broward.

He's expected to face more charges from Hollywood Police and the Broward Sheriff' Office, officials said.

Wimberly remained behind bars in Broward Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.