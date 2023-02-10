Suspect in Murder of NJ Kindergarten Teacher Arrested in Miami

A man wanted in connection with the killing of a 33-year-old kindergarten teacher in New Jersey was arrested in Miami, officials said.

Cesar Santana, 36, was taken into custody shortly after midnight Friday on Biscayne Boulevard, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Corrections Cesar Santana

Santana was being held without bond on a warrant out of New Jersey charging him with unlawfully moving or concealing human remains, the report said. Attorney information wasn't available.

The one-page warrant accuses Santana, of Jersey City, of burying the body of Luz Hernandez on Central Avenue in Kearny, N.J.

No other details were given in the warrant.

Santana is Hernandez's ex and is considered a suspect in her killing, multiple senior law enforcement officials and sources with direct knowledge of the case told NBC New York.

A second man also facing a charge of desecrating human remains, 26-year-old Leiner Miranda Lopez, is still being sought by law enforcement, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced. Lopez and Santana were involved in a traffic stop in Kearny on Feb. 5 off Central Avenue, near the location where investigators would find the body of the missing teacher two days later.

The arrest announcement came just hours after the prosecutor's office shared autopsy results for Hernandez, who was reported missing earlier in the week. It was determined the beloved teacher died by blunt force trauma and compressions to the neck, prosecutors said Thursday, confirming the case had gone from a missing person investigation to a homicide probe, NBC New York reported.

The autopsy also confirmed Hernandez's identity, which had been tentative pending coroner confirmation. The case was launched Monday when a missing person report was filed. Hernandez didn't show up for work that day, leading her family — already panicked when they didn't hear from her over the weekend — to call the police.

Over the course of the investigation, homicide detectives found what appeared to be a shallow grave near Central Avenue and Third Street, a remote area of nearby Kearny. Hernandez's body was recovered a short time later.

The mother of three was pronounced dead at the scene. Hernandez's family was "heartbroken" by the news.

"We can't live without her, I'll never fill this void," her sister, Jenny Taveras, said in Spanish. She also said she wants justice for her sister.

"She was a really good mother. She was kind, oh my God. She was a beautiful person. We are going to miss her so much. I can not speak, it's unbelievable," said cousin Yajaira Germosen.

Hernandez was last seen on Saturday, when she and her kids went to a relative's. That was the last time her children saw her alive, as they spent Sunday with their father.