Suspect in shooting and intentional fire at Miami apartment building in custody

A suspect behind a shooting and a massive fire at a Miami apartment building that firefighters spent hours battling on Monday has been arrested, Mayor Francis Suarez said.

Suarez said it's believed the suspect shot an employee at the Temple Court apartments at 431 Northwest 3rd Street then intentionally set the fire.

The suspect's identity hasn't been released.

A total of 61 units in two buildings were impacted by the fire, which broke out around 8:15 a.m. at the four-story structure near the Miami River.

Suarez said 126 firefighters fought the blaze for around 8 hours, a historic response for the city's fire rescue department. Over 40 people were rescued from the building, including multiple people who had to be evacuated from their balconies with at least seven ladder rescues, Suarez said.

"Our firefighters have demonstrated a tremendous amount of heroism battling this fire since 8 o'clock," Suarez told reporters. "A level 3 fire is something we haven't seen in 25 years in the city, it requires 40 units of our fire department."

Suarez said everyone they know of who had been in the building was accounted for, and no fatalities have been reported.

Footage showed flames and thick smoke rising into the air from the building as Miami Fire Rescue crews doused it with water from multiple trucks.

Crews quickly went to work searching the apartments as the fire, which started in the west building, spread to the east building, officials said.

Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said the building's wood frame helped it spread faster and made it more intense.

At one point, a portion of the west building had a roof collapse and there was a small explosion, officials said.

One resident was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and three firefighters were also transported in stable condition for further evaluation, officials said.

The building employee who was found shot in the torso was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was identified by family members as 30-year-old Feder Biotte, a maintenance technician at the building.

Officials haven't what led to the shooting and the fire being set.

Residents of the complex, many of whom are elderly and immobile, were moved to nearby Jose Marti Park, where they were given food and a place to rest.

A look at the history of the Temple Court apartment complex, the scene of a massive fire and shooting on June 10, 2024.

Suarez said Monday night that a total of 43 people were at the park, but said the property management company would be renting them hotel rooms for the next two weeks.

The American Red Cross and Miami Police were also assisting the residents.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.