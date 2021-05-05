Broward County

Suspect in Stolen Van Flees Traffic Stop, Crashes in Sunrise: Police

By Brian Hamacher

NBC 6

A suspect in a stolen van fled a traffic stop before crashing at an intersection in Sunrise Wednesday morning, police said.

Sunrise Police said officers tried to stop the van after running the tag and discovering it had been stolen, possibly out of North Lauderdale.

The suspect fled and was involved in a crash at the intersection of University Drive and Oakland Park Boulevard, police said.

Local

He bailed out of the van but was taken into custody in the parking lot of a nearby Lowe's.

No one was injured at the crash site, but footage showed a car with front-end damage next to the van.

Police haven't released the identity of the driver or said what charges he may face.

