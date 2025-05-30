Suspect in theft of DHS chief Kristi Noem's purse pleads not guilty in Miami-Dade

The second suspect connected to the theft of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse pleaded not guilty Friday for a separate Miami-Dade case.

Last month, Cristian Montecino Sanzana was arrested at a Walgreens after Secret Service agents requested assistance from Miami Beach Police to find the 51-year-old.

On Friday, during an arraignment, Miami-Dade State Attorneys filed a charge of possessing a stolen drivers license against Montecino Sanzana. The defendant was not brought to court for his arraignment.

Records show he is currently at Metro West Detention Center, a local jail, under an immigration hold. NBC News reported the defendant is in the country illegally.

Montecino Sanzana was suspected of being in Miami Beach, wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses, according to records after the purse theft.

Police ended up arresting him at the pharmacy on Collins Avenue. Records show he admitted to being in possession of a fictitious California identification card and providing it to officers.

Montecino Sanzana allegedly stated he purchased the ID for work purposes.

At the time, the Secret Service confirmed the arrest was the second in the purse theft.

“This second offender is implicated in a pattern of thefts and robberies with the primary defendant who is accused of the robbery of the Secretary,” a Secret Service spokesperson said.

Noem's purse was stolen as she was having Easter dinner with her family at a restaurant in D.C.

The purse contained $3,000 cash, as well as Noem's DHS access badge, her passport, various credit cards, blank checks, a set of keys and her driver’s license.

Secret Service officials said the crime had nothing to do with Noem's position as Homeland Security secretary.

The other suspect in custody was identified as Mario E. Bustamante Leiva, a 49-year-old Chilean national.